'Moon Knight' Episode 5 Recap: Marvel's Most Intense Emotional Journey

Moon Knight gave even more double Oscar Isaac action on Wednesday, with episode 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series landing on . After being gunned down by cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), Marc Spector awoke in a surreal mental institution populated by people and imagery he's encountered on his adventures.

The weirdness was dialed up a notch when he came face to face with his alternate personality Steven Grant, who's apparently got a separate but physically identical body -- suggesting this is all happening in Marc's mind. The pair embraced like brothers, but were soon freaked out by an encounter with anthropomorphic hippo Taweret (Antonia Salib).

As the human avatar of moon good Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), Marc has also been unable to access his superheroic Moon Knight abilities due to Khonshu's imprisonment by his fellow gods. It's all part of Harrow's plan to release trapped death goddess Ammit upon the world.

Got all that? Good, let's jump into SPOILERS for episode 5. This show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Balanced scales

After the most intense and personal emotional journeys we've seen in the MCU, Steven Grant -- who's been revealed as an escape Marc made up to escape his traumatic childhood -- falls into the sands of the Duat (the Egyptian underworld) and is frozen, which balances Marc's scales and allows him to enter A'aru, the Field of Reeds.

Marvel Studios

Based on what Taweret said, it seems like this will let Marc return to the land of the living through the gates of Osiris.

