Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • blackwidow1
  • blackwidow2
  • falcon1
  • falcon2
  • eternals1
  • eternals2.png
  • wandavision1
  • wandavision2
  • shangchi1.png
  • shangchi2.png
  • doctorstrange1
  • doctorstrange2
  • loki1
  • loki2
  • spiderman1
  • spiderman2
  • whatif.png
  • whatif2
  • hawkeye1
  • hawkeye2
  • thor-thunder-love
  • the-dark-knight-rises-b5d83593
  • msmarvel1.png
  • msmarvel2
  • moon-knight.png
  • moonknight2
  • she-hulk-logo.png
  • shehulk2
  • black-panther-y3apw0
  • black-panther-fojzpi
  • the-hunger-games-mockingjay-part-1-ad7b82
  • blade1
  • captain-marvel-p0h7xv
  • avengers-endgame-nfpv6w
  • guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-2-mrxcd7
  • guardians-of-the-galaxy-eefed9
  • ant-man-and-the-wasp-jmxqdm
  • ant-man-and-the-wasp-9ftabn

Black Widow

It's given us three phases and 23 films, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't going anywhere. With Phase 4 on the way, Disney is expanding the universe beyond the movie theater to include its streaming service, Disney Plus. 

Here are all the Marvel movies and TV shows that are coming in Phase 4... and beyond. Let's start with Black Widow

Yes, she fell to her death in Avengers: Endgame, but Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, apparently had quite a life before that. In her first standalone film, she'll be joined by actors Florence Pugh and David Harbour. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 38

Black Widow is a prequel... duh

The first film in MCU's Phase 4, which hits theaters on May 1, is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 38

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively, in this six-episode series coming to Disney Plus. The first season will focus on Wilson taking over as Captain America. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 38

Look who's back for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The series will also feature the return of Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available on Disney Plus in late 2020. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 38

The Eternals

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, The Eternals is about immortal beings, called Celestials, who shaped the history of Earth and its civilizations. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 38

Kumail Nanjiani got ripped for The Eternals

As you can see in the photo, Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani transformed his body through weightlifting and a strict diet for the film. 

The Eternals will be released in theaters on Nov. 6, 2020. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Instagram/@kumailnDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 38

WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are back together in this Disney Plus series that's at least partially set in the 1950s. Marvel veterans Kat Dennings and Randall Park will also appear on the show.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 38

WandaVision will impact the Doctor Strange sequel

The six-episode series will also tie into the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 

Disney recently announced that WandaVision will debut on Disney Plus in 2020. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 38

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Disney announced that Simu Liu will star as the Master of Kung Fu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first-ever Asian-led film. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 38

Here's who else has been cast... so far

The film will also star Tony Leung Chiu-wai as the Mandarin and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina in an unknown role. 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on Feb. 12, 2021. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 38

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Doctor Strange sequel, also announced at SDCC 2019, will be the first horror film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 38

The sequel will play a part in Loki

We already told you that the upcoming WandaVision will play a role in the Doctor Strange sequel, and so will the Disney Plus series Loki. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 38

Loki

Oh, look, another dead Marvel character who isn't gone just yet. Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki in this Disney Plus exclusive that'll follow the 2012 version of the God of Mischief, who stole the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 38

Loki is coming in 2021

In December 2019, Hiddleston posted on Instagram that "prep has officially begun" on the series. 

Loki will be available on Disney Plus in 2021. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 38

Untitled Spider-Man sequel

Tom Holland will once again return as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. In an interview with Uproxx, Far From Home director Jon Watts suggested that Kraven the Hunter could be the villain in the next entry in the saga. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 38

Spider-Man drama

After initially being unable to come to an agreement with Sony over the use of the web-slinger in the MCU, Disney announced that the next Spider-Man film will swing into theaters on July 16, 2021.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 38

What If...?

Starring Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, What If...? explores what could've happened if pivotal moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had different outcomes. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 38

Get ready for two seasons of What If...?

The first season of the Disney Plus series is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2021. A second season has been announced as well. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 38

Hawkeye

In this Disney Plus series, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will pass along the mantle of Hawkeye to his protege. Hailee Steinfeld is being eyed for the role of Katie Bishop. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:MarvelDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 38

Hawkeye arrives in 2021

Hawkeye is expected to be released on Disney's streaming service in 2021.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 38

Thor: Love and Thunder

One of the most anticipated films in MCU's Phase 4, Thor: Love and Thunder will, of course, feature Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder — but that's not all! At D23, director Taika Waititi said that Natalie Portman's returning character will also be the Mighty Thor. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 38

Thor: Love and Thunder possible villain?

Christian Bale -- you know, the guy who played Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy -- is reportedly in talks to join the cast. 

The fourth Thor is set to blast into theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Warner Bros. PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 38

Ms. Marvel

Announced by Marvel at D23, this live-action Disney Plus show will feature Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, said that she wants Khan to play a part in Captain Marvel 2.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 38

Ms. Marvel's release date

There has been no announcement regarding a release date or casting news for Ms. Marvel as of yet. However, scribe Bisha K. Ali, whose work has appeared on the Hulu series Four Weddings and a Funeral, has been hired as the head writer. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Tania Gonzalez/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 38

Moon Knight

Moon Knight, a Disney Plus series focused on a possessed vigilante, was also announced at D23 in 2019. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 38

Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus

In November 2019, Fantastic Four writer Jeremy Slater was hired to develop the show for Disney's streaming service. There is no word on a release date yet. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 38

She-Hulk

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce a new Thor and a new Hulk. She-Hulk will focus on Jennifer Walters, who becomes the titular character after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 38

When will She-Hulk smash her way onto Disney Plus?

Jessica Gao -- the Emmy-winning writer behind the fan-favorite Pickle Rick episode of Rick and Morty -- has been hired to develop the series for Disney Plus. A release date is to be determined.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 38

Black Panther 2

There isn't a ton of info about the next Black Panther, but we do know that Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira are all set to return for the sequel. 

The villain for Black Panther 2 is reportedly expected to be Namor the Sub-Mariner.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 38

Be patient, Black Panther fans

After a loooong four year wait, the Black Panther sequel will finally be arriving in theaters on May 6, 2022.

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 38

Blade

One of the most exciting announcements at SDCC 2019 was that Mahershala Ali will be starring in a new Blade movie. The vampire hunter was previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 38

When will Blade arrive?

There's no release date set for Blade's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 38

Captain Marvel 2

Little is known about the Captain Marvel sequel other than it'll star Brie Larson. The film is expected to be set after the events of the original film or in between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 38

A possible Captain Marvel 2 release window

Captain Marvel 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but don't expect the film to soar into theaters until 2022 at the earliest. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 38

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga is due to start filming in 2020 with all the major players -- Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper -- expected to reprise their roles. That also includes director James Gunn. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 38

James Gunn controversy

Gunn was originally announced as the director for the third film, but in July 2018, Disney fired Gunn after his offensive tweets resurfaced. In March 2019, Gunn was reinstated as the director

There is no official release date for the film. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 38

Ant-Man 3

The next Ant-Man is expected to have Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas back for the threequel. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 38

Here's when Ant-Man starts shooting

In an interview with Collider, Michael Douglas said Ant-Man 3 will begin shooting in January 2021. 

Ant-Man 3 doesn't currently have a release date. 

$120 at Amazon
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 38
Now Reading

Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

US presses British officials to block Huawei from 5G network

US presses British officials to block Huawei from 5G network

by
Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets a 2022 release date

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets a 2022 release date

by
Aquaman animated series is coming to HBO Max

Aquaman animated series is coming to HBO Max

by
Twitter says it hasn't found evidence that bots fueled 'NeverWarren' hashtag

Twitter says it hasn't found evidence that bots fueled 'NeverWarren' hashtag

by
TikTok was downloaded more than Facebook and Messenger in 2019

TikTok was downloaded more than Facebook and Messenger in 2019

by