Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

It's given us three phases and 23 films, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't going anywhere. With Phase 4 on the way, Disney is expanding the universe beyond the movie theater to include its streaming service, Disney Plus.
Here are all the Marvel movies and TV shows that are coming in Phase 4... and beyond. Let's start with Black Widow.
Yes, she fell to her death in Avengers: Endgame, but Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, apparently had quite a life before that. In her first standalone film, she'll be joined by actors Florence Pugh and David Harbour.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 38
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively, in this six-episode series coming to Disney Plus. The first season will focus on Wilson taking over as Captain America.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 38
The Eternals
Starring an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, The Eternals is about immortal beings, called Celestials, who shaped the history of Earth and its civilizations.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 38
Loki
Oh, look, another dead Marvel character who isn't gone just yet. Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki in this Disney Plus exclusive that'll follow the 2012 version of the God of Mischief, who stole the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 38
Untitled Spider-Man sequel
Tom Holland will once again return as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. In an interview with Uproxx, Far From Home director Jon Watts suggested that Kraven the Hunter could be the villain in the next entry in the saga.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 38
Thor: Love and Thunder
One of the most anticipated films in MCU's Phase 4, Thor: Love and Thunder will, of course, feature Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder — but that's not all! At D23, director Taika Waititi said that Natalie Portman's returning character will also be the Mighty Thor.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Warner Bros. PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 38
Ms. Marvel
Announced by Marvel at D23, this live-action Disney Plus show will feature Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, said that she wants Khan to play a part in Captain Marvel 2.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 38
Ms. Marvel's release date
There has been no announcement regarding a release date or casting news for Ms. Marvel as of yet. However, scribe Bisha K. Ali, whose work has appeared on the Hulu series Four Weddings and a Funeral, has been hired as the head writer.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 38
She-Hulk
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce a new Thor and a new Hulk. She-Hulk will focus on Jennifer Walters, who becomes the titular character after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 38
Captain Marvel 2
Little is known about the Captain Marvel sequel other than it'll star Brie Larson. The film is expected to be set after the events of the original film or in between Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Published:Caption:Lance CartelliPhoto:Walt Disney PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 38
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga is due to start filming in 2020 with all the major players -- Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper -- expected to reprise their roles. That also includes director James Gunn.