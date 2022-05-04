Moon Knight Season Finale Recap: Ending, Post-Credits Scene Explained

Moon Knight came to a close on Wednesday, as episode 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series hit . The season finale picks up with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) after an intense emotional journey through the Egyptian realm of the dead.

It looks like Marc is going to recover after being gunned down by cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who has apparently released trapped death goddess Ammit upon the world.

However, our hero may not be able to use his superheroic Moon Knight abilities due to the source of his power -- the moon god Khonshu -- being imprisoned by his fellow gods. He also has to find out what happened to his wife Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) after he got shot.

It's time to step into the realm of SPOILERS for episode 6. This show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Khonshu rejected

A resurrected Marc and restored Steven achieve equilibrium, using their combined Moon Knight and Mr. Knight abilities to battle Harrow's henchpeople on the streets of Cairo. Layla has accepted the chance to become the avatar of Taweret, the goddess of childbirth and fertility, and gained superpowers of her own.

Marc seemingly defeated, but blacks out and wakes up to find Harrow and all his goons mysteriously defeated. They trap Ammit, but Marc refuses to kill them. He then demands that Khonshu release them.

Marvel Studios

The moon god agrees. Steven and Marc wake up in the institution and reject Harrow's diagnosis. They wake up in Steven's London apartment, where they're chained to the bed.

"I can't believe you live in this frickin' mess," says Marc, before slamming onto the floor.

A mid-credits scene and a whole new personality

The extra scene finds Harrow in a London mental institution, where a very Oscar Isaac-sounding man in black comes to take him out. However, Harrow gets an inkling that something is amiss when he sees a hospital worker lying in a pool of blood.

He's then bundled into a fancy white limbo and comes face-to-face with Khonshu, looking extremely dapper in a white Mr. Knight-style suit. Harrow is utterly confident that the moon god can't hurt him, prompting the divine being to reveal that he never wanted Layla as his new avatar.

"Why would I need anybody else, when he has no idea how troubled he truly is," says cocky Khonshu. "Meet my friend, Jake Lockley."

Marvel Studios

The divider comes down, revealing Oscar Isaac in a peaked cap -- Marc's third personality.

"Today is your turn to lose," Jake says in Spanish.

He raises a silenced pistol and blasts Harrow multiple times, before driving into the London streets.

In the comics, one of Marc's most prominent personalities is cab driver Jake Lockley, whose specialty is gathering information on the streets. Apparently his MCU counterpart is totally okay with Khonshu's murderous ways.

This article will be updated shortly.