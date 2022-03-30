Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Episode 1 Memes: Steven Wins Over the Internet

Marvel

Moon Knight left an impression on the internet on Wednesday with the release of episode 1 (here's CNET's episode 1 recap, including Easter eggs). Speaking of first impressions, can we please get Steven a redo of that dinner date? The poor guy deserves it.

To sum it up, watchers of the Disney Plus series loved Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, the mild-manned museum gift shop employee. His boss Donna, on the other hand, didn't capture any hearts. Memes poked fun at the stark differences between Steven and Marc Spector, the two main identities that share Isaac's body on the show.

The next episode of Moon Knight suits up each Wednesday. Here's a full release schedule.

Moon Knight introduced Steven, a mild-mannered vegan goldfish dad, and the internet ate it up.

Steven is genuinely such a sweetheart throughout the entire episode. He regularly calls his mum, hangs out with living statues, has a pet goldfish, works a little museum job, like he's just genuinely so sweet and kind and I feel so bad for him ❤ — Silver Spectre🌙 (@ASilverSpectre) March 30, 2022

look at him so excited talking about Egyptian mythology !!! pic.twitter.com/bTRl3VVyLf — lu MOON KNIGHT (@poestardust) March 30, 2022

i’d sit there for two days if it was for him. pic.twitter.com/LRrHYJTETB — steven grant’s gf (@spctrfilm) March 30, 2022

The show didn't really let Steven (with a V) in on much.

steven grant every 5 seconds: pic.twitter.com/XxomLcjfin — ethan ψ | moon knight spoilers (@wandapilots) March 30, 2022

We didn't see much of Marc in episode 1, but fans still pointed out the differences between Isaac's dual personalities.

LITERALLY MARC AND STEVEN IN EPISODE 1 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/jHoMnNT8YW — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 30, 2022

Some did not take well to Donna, Steven's boss at the gift shop.

we’ve only had donna for a day, but if anything happened to her, i would not feel bad whatsoever pic.twitter.com/RNv58DaCGS — m | moon knight era (@MateoPotato_sk) March 30, 2022

There were also some rude voices in Steven's head.

for Marc for Steven pic.twitter.com/ya414noB2w — ً (@donkeussy) March 30, 2022

And IYKYK...