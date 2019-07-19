Get help! Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order hits Nintendo Switch on Friday and comes with a massive roster of playable heroes. But Marvel Games revealed a trick up its sleeve during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday -- Thor's mischievous adopted brother Loki joined the brawler as a playable character for its release.
He'll be followed into battle by stoic X-Men heroes Cyclops and Colossus on Aug. 30.
Discuss: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 adds Loki as free release date day surprise
