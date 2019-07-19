CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Video Games

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 adds Loki as free release date day surprise

X-Men Cyclops and Colossus will join the Nintendo Switch brawler in August.

d-yvvqqu8aehwo8-1179407

Can Loki really be trusted though?

 Marvel Games

Get help! Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order hits Nintendo Switch on Friday and comes with a massive roster of playable heroes. But Marvel Games revealed a trick up its sleeve during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday -- Thor's mischievous adopted brother Loki joined the brawler as a playable character for its release.

He'll be followed into battle by stoic X-Men heroes Cyclops and Colossus on Aug. 30.

Next Article: Which Switch is which? How to choose between Switch Lite and New Switch