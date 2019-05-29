MacOS 10.15 leak shows new Music and TV apps

Apple

Images have leaked of Apple's MacOS 10.15, showing off the new look of the Apple TV and Apple Music apps.

The screenshots, published by 9to5Mac, show the apps as having a gray sidebar on the left-hand side to list content sections of each app, and a large white section on the right to display the content.

The in-app icons, like those for Browse, Radio, Artists, Albums and Songs in the Music app, are also now colored.

Icons in the TV app are separated into Recently Added, Movies, TV Shows and Downloaded, as well as genres including Action & Adventure, Comedy, Drama and Kids.

9to5Mac

Ahead of Apple's WWDC 2019 next week, there've also been leaks of dark mode for iOS 13.

