Lyft

Lyft is forging full-force ahead with its self-driving car technology.

The ride-hailing company announced a major partnership on Wednesday with Magna, which is the largest auto parts supplier in North America. Under this collaboration, both companies will co-fund, jointly develop and manufacture autonomous vehicle systems at scale. The end goal is to create self-driving technology that's available to all car manufacturers.

"Together with Magna, we will accelerate the introduction of self-driving vehicles by sharing our technology with automotive OEMs worldwide," Lyft CEO Logan Green said in a statement. "This is an entirely new approach that will democratize access to this transformative technology."

As part of the partnership, Magna is also investing $200 million in Lyft equity.

Lyft is a bit late to the self-driving game. Its rival Uber has been working on its own autonomous vehicles for more than two years and has its own testing facility in Pittsburgh. Other technology and auto industry giants, like Google, Apple, Tesla, Ford, Honda and BMW, have also launched driverless car projects of their own.

But Lyft seems determined to catch up. It's partnered with several companies working on self-driving car tech, such as Nutonomy, Ford, General Motors, Drive.ai and Waymo (Google's self-driving spin-off). It's also opened its own hardware and software engineering facility in Silicon Valley dedicated to autonomous vehicle development, called Level 5.

Fusing ride-hailing with self-driving cars is something Lyft, Uber and Waymo are all working on. The companies say this could lead to a future where fewer people own cars and instead just catch rides -- meaning less traffic and congestion. It would also mean cutting out the biggest cost of ride-hailing: drivers.

For its partnership with Magna, Lyft will take the lead on development and Magna will focus on manufacturing. But both companies will have team members working side-by-side at Level 5 on hardware, software, safety and design for manufacturing. The two companies will share the intellectual property they create.

Magna is well-placed to achieve the companies' goal of creating self-driving systems that can be used across the entire automotive industry. It's a Tier 1 manufacturing company, which means it works throughout the industry supplying parts directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

Once the companies' partnership gets regulatory approval, they will begin work on Level 4 autonomy, which means a car can operate in some situations without human input. And then move onto Level 5, which is full automation. The companies didn't give a timeline on when they plan to unveil their upcoming technology but did say it should be market-ready within the next few years.

"There is a new mobility landscape emerging and partnerships like this put us at the forefront of this change," said Swamy Kotagiri, Magna's chief technology officer.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you -- and the world around you -- smarter.