Love Clubhouse? Twitter is aiming to make its alternative globally available by April

If you're still hunting for a Clubhouse invite, then you might have better luck jumping on the live audio bandwagon through Twitter.

The social network is aiming to have its alternative, Spaces, available to all its users globally by next month, according to media reports. The in-app features lets users create their own rooms, also known as a Space for others to join, as well as share audio clips on Twitter via tweets and direct messages.

It's "a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice," Twitter said when it launched in December.

Spaces, first announced in November, is currently available to both iPhone and Android users, but the ability to create a room only available to select users. The Android beta test for Twitter Spaces started earlier this month.

"Introducing Spaces," the iOS update says, sharing that "Now you can tweet and talk."

Twitter's Spaces is a less-exclusive competitor to Clubhouse, an invite-only audio app that shot to fame this year after Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg made appearances on the fast-growing platform that's commanding a billion dollar valuation.

A spokesperson for Twitter couldn't immediately be reached for comment.