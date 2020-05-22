Logitech's Circle View Camera only works with Apple's HomeKit Secure Video

Logitech

Logitech on Monday announced a new indoor security camera -- the Circle View Camera. This $160 security camera has a very specific audience: it only works with HomeKit Secure Video.

HomeKit is Apple's iOS-only smart home platform. Like Alexa and Google Assistant, HomeKit is voice-enabled via Siri and has its own app -- the Home app. The Apple platform links your various smart home devices together, but HomeKit has been slower to grow than its competitors, sparking criticism.

Others praise Apple for its comparatively stricter privacy and security policies.

HomeKit Secure Video lives on the Home app just like the rest of HomeKit, but it's a service specifically for security cameras that allows for free 10-day cloud storage. Given that most companies charge a fee for cloud storage, this is a big deal.

But, of course, it's limited to Apple users.

Logitech has partnered with Apple since the platform's early days, offering HomeKit integrations with its other security cameras, like the Logitech Circle 2.

The Circle View Camera has 1080p HD resolution and a 180-degree diagonal field of view. It's compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands, requires a power adapter (included with your purchase) to work and is for indoor use only. I reached out to Logitech about Siri compatibility and what specific commands will work at launch; I'll update this post when I learn more. This model does not work with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Logitech's Circle View Camera is available now at Logitech and Apple.

Read more: The best Apple HomeKit devices of 2020