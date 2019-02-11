LinkedIn to launch its own live video tool

Getty Images

LinkedIn is testing its own live video feature.

The networking platform this week is launching LinkedIn Live, a tool that enables users and companies to broadcast real-time video to select groups or to the LinkedIn world at large. TechCrunch spotted the news earlier Monday.

The feature will come out in beta first in the US and it'll be invite-only, according to a press release from the company. It's unclear when or if LinkedIn will make it available for everyone to create LinkedIn Live videos; the company said it'll evaluate the user experience based on this pilot. But users can submit an application form to try the tool in the coming weeks.

The tool aims to broadcast conferences, advices from experts, news interviews and events hosted by influencers, companies and mentors.

This marks LinkedIn's latest effort to engage its 562 million users on top of providing a platform for career networking. In November, it tested a feature that lets users create real-world events and invite their online connections, sort of like Facebook Events.

LinkedIn has partnered with third-party broadcast tools like Telestream Wirecast, Switcher Studio, Wowza, Socialive, and Brandlive to ensure this new feature's performance. The tools will give creators multiple ways to go live, including via desktop and mobile apps.

