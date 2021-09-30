Lil Nas X headlines TikTok's new collection of NFTs

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Thursday, TikTok announced that it's jumping into the world of NFTs, with a new collection of biddable moments inspired by the trending videos produced by top artists on the platform, including Lil Nas X.

"Building on our commitment to helping creators achieve their goals in the growing creator economy, TikTok NFTs provide a way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content, and for fans to own a culturally-significant moment on TikTok," the ByteDance-owned company said in a statement.

Short for non-fungible tokens, NFTs offer a blockchain-created certificate of authenticity for a digital asset or piece of art. After recently bursting onto the scene, NFTs for everything from video clips to tweets to pieces of music to memes have triggered bidding wars -- and they've attracted attention from corporate entities too, including Visa and Nike. Now, TikTok wants in.

The video-sharing app, which now claims more than 1 billion users each month, adds that proceeds from the NFT sales will "largely go directly to the creators and NFT artists involved."

Along with Lil Nax X, other artists offering NFTs at launch include Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante and Gary Vaynerchuk. The first NFT auction goes live October 6, with additional weekly releases planned through the end of the month.