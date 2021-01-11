Parler app goes offline Follow CES 2021 with CNET LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES LG OLED TVs at CES Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Elon Musk: Use Signal app

LG unveils the UltraFine OLED Pro monitor

At CES 2021, LG focused on monitors, TVs, phones and smart appliances.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor

LG unveiled its UltraFine OLED Pro monitor at CES.

 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

LG revealed its UltraFine OLED Pro monitor at CES 2021 Monday, intended for professionals who work across fields including video, photography and gaming. The 31.5-inch monitor announced during LG's event at this year's online-only CES has a 3840x2160 4K display.

On the rear of the monitor is a USB-C port, three USB ports, two DisplayPorts and an HDMI port.

It's also got OLED pixel dimming HDR and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You can check out more in the video announcement below.

LG also used its CES 2021 event to reveal new soundbars, its rollable phone and TV support for Google Stadia and Nvidia Geforce.

