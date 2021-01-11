LG unveils the UltraFine OLED Pro monitor

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

CES

LG revealed its UltraFine OLED Pro monitor at CES 2021 Monday, intended for professionals who work across fields including video, photography and gaming. The 31.5-inch monitor announced during LG's event at this year's online-only CES has a 3840x2160 4K display.

On the rear of the monitor is a USB-C port, three USB ports, two DisplayPorts and an HDMI port.

It's also got OLED pixel dimming HDR and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You can check out more in the video announcement below.

LG also used its CES 2021 event to reveal new soundbars, its rollable phone and TV support for Google Stadia and Nvidia Geforce.