Leaked: Possible new Ring smart home device called Doorbox

As it's April Fools' Day, I'm taking this leak with an extra dose of skepticism, but we might be looking at Ring's next product. It's called "Doorbox," according to Dave Zatz of Zatz Not Funny, who shared an image of what could be the Amazon smart home company's next device. Your guess is as good as mine as to what this device is, though.

Zatz notes in his post that the term "doorbox" typically references an intercom system, but guesses that it could be a lockbox instead. He doesn't say where he got the image. Honestly, it looks more like an OBD-II port for cars a la Automatic Labs' Automatic than a lockbox -- or any other smart home device -- to me.

Ring has expanded far beyond its initial product offerings of doorbells to sell a home security system, lights, security cameras and related accessories, but I doubt it's moving into the automotive realm (although its parent company Amazon certainly has).

Back in January, Ring announced six new products, including a gate opener, light bulbs and solar-powered versions of its existing outdoor light fixtures. Last month, the brand introduced two battery-powered doorbells, the $200 Video Doorbell 3 and the $230 Video Doorbell 3 Plus. Ring has also been in the news for its partnership with local police stations across the US, as well as a data leak that exposed users' personal information. As a result, we've removed Ring products from recommendation.

With a name like Doorbox, it certainly could be a lockbox, but it could also be a doorbell chime module for two-way discussions between your front door or gate and the inside of your home (so you don't have to enlist your phone or a smart display to help). Ring did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

What do you think it is? Weigh in below with your best guesses.