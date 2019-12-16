CNET también está disponible en español.

Latest Walmart game deals: Get Death Stranding for $35, Jedi: Fallen Order for $40

Two brand-new 2019 games hit new pricing lows.

With Christmas and Hanukkah hitting next week, gift shopping is getting down to the wire -- but the deals keep on coming. Witness 2 big gaming price cuts that just hit Walmart. Right now, you can get Jedi: Fallen Order for $40 and Death Stranding for just $35. These are the lowest prices we've seen on both games, and they are expected to remain in effect until Dec. 28.

Death Stranding for $35

Kojima Productions

Yes, this PS4 exclusive is one of the weirdest games in recent memory -- as you'd expect from Hideo Kojima, the iconoclast game impresario behind the Metal Gear Solid series. And it was certainly divisive: We found this post-apocalyptic fetch quest to be (mostly) ponderous, while our colleagues at GameSpot gave it high marks. But here's the thing: When you're paying $35 instead of $60, you can be a lot more forgiving. And that's what the game is selling for at Walmart. 

Read the GameSpot review of Death Stranding. Read our Death Stranding review.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) for $40

Lucasfilm/EA

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week, and The Mandalorian is all the rage. But if you can't get enough Star Wars, Jedi: Fallen Order is just the fix you're looking for. This top-notch single-player game -- think "Tomb Raider in the Star Wars universe" -- takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and features plenty of lightsabers, AT-ATs, stormtroopers, droids and everything in between. It's available for PS4 and Xbox One.

Read the GameSpot review of Jedi: Fallen Order. Read our Jedi: Fallen Order review.

The Xbox One version is also on sale for the same price.

