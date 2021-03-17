Justin Long, aka 'I'm a Mac' guy, turns on Apple in new ads for Intel

Screenshot/CNET

Apparently actor Justin Long isn't a Mac anymore.

Long, who appeared in Apple commercials with comedian Jon Hodgman in the late 2000s (the "I'm a Mac, I'm a PC" guys), is now starring in a series of ads for Intel, flipping the script on the campaign that made PCs look like least hip devices around.

In the new ads, Long says, "I'm a... Justin, just a real person doing a comparison between Mac and PC." He compares everything from the color and style offerings of PCs to MacBooks' inability to bend into a tablet. The ads also take a shot at PC versus Mac gaming. "No one really games on a Mac," the ad says.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

At its Mac event in November, Apple featured a "one last thing" cameo with Hodgman reprising his role as the PC guy.

The Intel ads aren't the first time a spokesperson has defected to a rival camp. Notably, former Verizon commercial star Paul Marcarelli (the "Can you hear me now?" guy) started doing ads for Sprint in 2016.

