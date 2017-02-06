Justin Bieber joins Pineapple Pen guy for super Japanese ad

Up Next Trump's travel ban is 'unlawful,' tech giants tell court

When Japanese singer and comedian Piko Taro enchanted the internet late last year with "PPAP," Justin Bieber was among his biggest fans.

In what could be the beginning of 2017's wildest bromance, the two are now joining forces in Japan to work on a commercial for local carrier SoftBank.

The actual advertisement has yet to be shown, but SoftBank released a behind-the-scenes look at its creation this week. That official video is blocked for all outside of Japan though, but you can see a mirror version above.

In it, Bieber frolics about with Japanese schoolchildren, throws in a cheeky dab and joins with Taro to utter those sacred words, "Pen Pineapple Apple Pen." Beiber and Taro actually have something in common, as the Canadian pop star was discovered thanks to videos he posted to YouTube.

If you missed out on the original song, check it out here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

Life, Disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.