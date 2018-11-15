With the holiday shopping season going into overdrive, Instagram has rolled out new ways to shop on its platform. The move comes after the company expanded Shopping on Instagram with the introduction of product stickers in Stories in September.
Instagram is focusing on discovering new products, allowing you to shop by your favorite brands and saving wish-list items.
Here's a quick look at the new features:
- Save to your new Shopping collection: When you come across an item that catches your eye, you can now save it to your Shopping collection to revisit it later. When you tap a product tag in Stories or Feed, you can then tap the Save icon in the bottom right corner to save it to your Shopping collection, which can be can accessed from your profile.
- Shop on business profiles: Instagram says it's testing a redesign of the Shop tab on business profiles so you can quickly view all the products featured in their shopping posts. When you visit a business profile, you can tap on the "Shop" button to see their products.
- Shopping in Feed videos: Watching a video from a brand you follow and see something you like? You can now tap the shopping icon in the bottom left corner to reveal the featured products.
Discuss: Instagram courts Black Friday and holiday shoppers with new shopping features
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.