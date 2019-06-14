Ikea's smart blinds now set to go on sale in the US this fall

Ikea

Ikea's Fyrtur smart blinds are expected to launch in the US in October, the Swedish retailer confirmed on Friday. Ikea says you'll be able to control the blinds with an included remote and its Trådfri smart home app, as well as voice controls via Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

An Ikea spokeswoman said the price for the blinds will range between $129 and $179 -- that's well below competing products from Lutron and Somfy.

The voice-compatible smart shades were previously scheduled to launch in April, but Ikea delayed them to make firmware improvements. There's not much information yet on what sizes the shades will come in yet, but Ikea previously said they'll launch with a single color option: gray. The blinds will sell in two styles internationally, Fyrtur and Kadrilj, but only the former will be available in the US.