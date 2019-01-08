Somfy is all about shade at CES 2019

Somfy

Somfy, maker of smart shade motors and a smart home control platform, is showcasing a Zigbee 3.0 integration for smartening your existing window coverings.

It begins with the Tahoma gateway hub. The hub has a Zigbee 3.0 radio built in and with a corresponding local controller and the Tahoma app, you can customize and automate your motorized shades.

Shades can be set to gradually open, run on a schedule or be controlled via voice assistant. With Zigbee integration, you can also pair shades with other smart devices, like a smart plug, to automate both natural and artificial light together.

Somfy's motorization works with all types of interior window coverings including roller blinds, pleated or cellular blinds, roman blinds, venetian blinds, sheer horizontal blinds, layered shades and standard curtains. The Tahoma gateway hub will also work with existing Somfy Radio Technology Somfy (RTS) motors.

In addition to the gateway hub, Somfy is also releasing a scene launcher. Control multiple window coverings and connected devices with the touch of a finger on the remote control pad. Create personalized scenes within the Tahoma app and program up to five channels to activate each one.

The Tahoma app allows you to check the exact position of your shades remotely and control them while you're away from home. Compatibility with Somfy is planned for Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings and other third-party devices like Philips Hue and Sonos. Specific dates for those integrations aren't available yet, but Somfy will launch with Amazon Echo+ compatibility.

Somfy's new Tahoma shade smartening system is set for release in North America in the second quarter of 2019. Pricing information is not yet available.

