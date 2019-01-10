Ikea's connected smart blinds come to the US on April 1, report says

Ikea

Ikea is expanding its repertoire of connected devices with its new Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds.

The blinds were first listed through Ikea Germany, where they are currently available. The listings say that they are an in-store exclusive, with greater online availability coming Feb. 2. But they may not come to the US until April 1, according to Fast Company, which cites an Ikea spokesperson. Ikea has previously confirmed to CNET that the blinds will launch globally in 2019.

Both blinds include a battery-powered device and can be raised or lowered through the included remote. However, the blinds can also be controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit or your phone -- like Ikea's line of connected lightbulbs.

They come in five sizes ranging from 60 by 195cm to 140 by 195cm, with the Kadrilj blinds being more transparent and the Fyrtur being opaque. Fast Company notes that the Kadrilj blinds won't be available in the US. Prices start at 99 euros (about $115, £90 or AU$160) for the Kadrilj and 119 euros for the Fyrtur.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update Jan. 10: Added info about US availability.