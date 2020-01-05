Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Watch Golden Globes Vizio's first OLED TV 'Godzilla galaxy' 5G at CES Galaxy S11 launch CES 2020 predictions

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 2-in-1 makes sure you don't lose it or your wireless connection

With a weight starting under 1 kg, this might be HP's most travel-friendly business PC ever.

Listen
- 01:18
hp-elite-dragonfly-g2-2-lifestyle
HP
This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

HP only announced its ultralight Elite Dragonfly business two-in-one back in September, but it's already moving on to its second-gen version, the Elite Dragonfly G2. Announced at CES 2020, the G2 will have three key new options when it's expected to be available in mid-2020: 5G wireless, an improved Sure View privacy display and built-in Tile support for smart location tracking of the device. 

In case you've heard of 5G, but still aren't clear what it means, it's the next-generation wireless technology that is 10 to 100 times speedier than your typical cellular connection and is low latency, so things like streaming video or downloads start almost instantaneously. These are good things for business users where seconds count. 

See also

Sure View is HP's name for its privacy technology that blocks what's on your screen from anyone who is off center. With the G2, HP will use its third-gen version with a distinct copper-colored privacy screen that works in a variety of lighting conditions. 

Lastly, there's the partnership with Tile that will make the Elite Dragonfly G2 the world's first laptop with a built-in tracker and service. Misplace the laptop and you'll be able to track it down, or pay for the optional Tile Premium service and you can get alerts when you're separated from the device.

No pricing was announced, but it likely won't be less expensive than the current version, which starts at $1,630

CES 2020