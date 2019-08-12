Chris Monroe/CNET

TP-Link's Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini is one of our favorite Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled smart plugs, and we were happy to hear plans for HomeKit integration announced in January. However, the company has now stated that HomeKit isn't coming to TP-Link's smart plugs. Here's the statement seen on a TP-Link FAQ page:

Due to changes in our roadmap, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini (HS105) smart plug will not offer support for Apple HomeKit. Despite the change in direction for this specific SKU, our team is committed to the development of innovative smart home solutions that will continue to delight our customers around the globe.

It's interesting that a company would back out of adding HomeKit functionality, especially now that Apple no longer requires a physical MFi chip to connect with its smart home platform.

There's no word on whether TP-Link is abandoning all plans for HomeKit in the future. Still, even without the HomeKit compatibility, I'd still recommend this smart plug as its affordable and comes with a solid app for customization.

We've reached out to TP-Link for comment, and will update this post with their response.