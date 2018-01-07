This Heatworks countertop dishwasher is pretty and practical

Heatworks

Heatworks, maker of the Model 3 tankless water heater, is partnering with Frog Design to introduce the Tetra, a connected countertop dishwasher. Powered by Heatworks' Ohmic Array technology, Tetra uses just a half gallon of water per cycle.

Ohmic Array technology uses graphite electrodes instead of traditional heating elements to heat water. It's the same water-heating technology used in the Heatworks Model 3 instant, tankless water heater that's now available for preorder at $699. That converts to roughly £515 or AU$900.

The dishwasher's water and energy saving technology comes from a sectional design dividing the dishwasher's stainless steel base into three compartments. The first compartment is filled by hand with tap water and dishwashing detergent. The second compartment houses the sprayer and heating components, while the third holds gray water for draining once the cycle is complete.

The countertop dishwasher can be monitored through its companion app, where you can also adjust water pressure, start remotely and adjust cycles. Tetra fits up to two place settings per cycle, which take about 10 minutes to complete. Tetra plugs into any household electrical outlet and is slated to cost $299, which converts roughly to £220 or AU$380. It's expected to go on sale in late 2018.

