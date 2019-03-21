HBO Now vs HBO Go: What's the difference?

If you're a fan Game of Thrones -- or Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, True Detective, Westworld, Silicon Valley, The Sopranos, The Wire or Veep -- you have two major ways to stream episodes. Unfortunately they have confusingly similar names: HBO Go and HBO Now.

What are they, and what do they do? The short answer:

If you can watch HBO shows already via your cable, satellite or cord-cutter live TV HBO Go app to stream those shows on other devices.

via your cable, satellite or app to stream those shows on other devices. If you can't watch HBO already through an existing TV provider, you'll use the HBO Now app for streaming.

Looking for more details? Here's the longer answer.

HBO Go (free with HBO from a provider)

HBO

Launched in 2010, HBO Go is a separate free app that's designed for cable, satellite and live TV streaming service subscribers who already get HBO's channel(s) as part a TV subscription.

To use it you'll need to sign in to the app (or "authenticate") using the user name and password provided by your cable, satellite or live TV service. Access to the app is tied into your main TV subscription, so if your TV subscription doesn't include HBO, you can't use HBO Go.

HBO Now ($14.99 per month)

HBO

Launched in 2015 as a standalone subscription independent of your cable or live TV streaming service, HBO Now costs $15 per month. To watch, you can sign in to the HBO Now app or go to hbonow.com.

A subscription to HBO Now works just like Netflix, Hulu or any other pay TV streaming service. You'll use a dedicated username and password, there's a free trial and you can cancel anytime (no contract).

Are there any other differences?

Not really.

Both let you stream HBO's entire catalog of movies and shows, including episodes of most current shows (such as Game of Thrones) as soon as they air on HBO's channels. The exception is HBO reality series, which include 24/7, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher. Those episodes are typically available on both HBO Now and HBO Go within 24 hours of the original broadcast.

Both work with just about every kind of screen and device (see below) and both require a solid internet connection just like any other streaming video service. Both apps' layouts are the same on most platforms and the content is identical.

Which platforms can I use them on?

While there is a full list here, most platforms have access to apps for both Now and Go. They include:

How else can I watch Game of Thrones season 8 without cable?

We've got a full list of choices right here. Enjoy.