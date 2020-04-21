HBO Max will launch on May 27

AT&T

HBO Max is coming soon, and now we know exactly when: May 27. The date was revealed in a YouTube video posted Tuesday that showcased some of the many titles AT&T's new streaming service will feature.

An upgrade to the current HBO and HBO Now, HBO Max is a new combatant in the ever-crowded streaming wars and is AT&T's answer to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Peacock. Centered around WarnerMedia properties, the service will be the home of HBO hits such as Game of Thrones as well as movies from the Warner Bros. film and TV studio and DC Comics.

New shows coming to the service include a Justice League Dark series produced by J.J. Abrams, a sci-fi epic from Ridley Scott and a half-hour comedy from actress-producer Issa Rae.

HBO Max will also be home to reruns of popular shows like Friends, Rick and Morty and The Big Bang Theory, and it remains the home of Sesame Street.

The new service will cost the same $14.99 a month that HBO charges for an HBO Now subscription.