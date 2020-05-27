HBO Max is here, but you can't watch on Roku or Amazon Fire TV

Sarah Tew/CNET

HBO Max's long-awaited debut has arrived, but don't expect to watch The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo or reruns of Friends on your Roku or Fire TV. That's because those devices don't have HBO Max apps yet.

Despite being available on a host of platforms and devices -- including iOS and Android, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and web browsers -- HBO parent company AT&T has not yet reached an agreement with Roku or Amazon. This means that even if you have the HBO Go or HBO Now app on your Roku or Fire TV, or if your HBO subscription was upgraded to Max, you won't be able to watch HBO Max on there.

HBO Now and Go users should still be able to use those respective apps to continue watching the regular HBO they already have.

