Grab the Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle while it's in stock

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still routinely sold out, particularly during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town and -- amazingly, as of Tuesday morning -- we're seeing it in stock at Amazon, GameStop and Walmart, though we don't expect that to last long.

This is the same bundle that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to Nintendo, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.

Nintendo

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

This #CyberMonday, get a special #NintendoSwitch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, including:



✔️A uniquely designed Nintendo Switch system and dock

✔️Yellow and Blue Joy-Con

✔️Fortnite game pre-installed

✔️2,000 V-Bucks

✔️A download code for The Wildcat Bundle https://t.co/582Uxjlfg0 pic.twitter.com/tdncWlfIzk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 30, 2020

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week but remains difficult to find in stock.

Nintendo

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping.

Here's where to find the Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle when it's in stock.

This is the bundle's product page at Best Buy.

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle when it debuted early on Cyber Monday.