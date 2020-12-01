CNET también está disponible en español.

Grab the Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch bundle while it's in stock

It comes with Fortnite installed and a few V-Bucks for your trouble.

The Nintendo Switch was released three years ago, but it's still routinely sold out, particularly during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But now there's a new Fortnite bundle in town and -- amazingly, as of Tuesday morning -- we're seeing it in stock at Amazon, GameStop and Walmart, though we don't expect that to last long.

This is the same bundle that was released in the UK and Australia earlier this year. According to Nintendo, Fortnite is preinstalled (the game is free to play, after all), but the package also comes with codes for 2,000 V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, which is currently about a $16 value.   

The console itself is pretty, featuring blue and yellow Joy-Cons and a Fortnite-themed back.

The Fortnite bundle joins the Switch Mario Kart bundle that was released just last week but remains difficult to find in stock.

Very nice indeed.

Switch bundle at Amazon: $300

Amazon has the bundle in stock with Prime shipping. 

$300 at Amazon

Switch bundle at GameStop: $300

Here's where to find the Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle when it's in stock.

$300 at GameStop

Switch bundle at Best Buy: $300

This is the bundle's product page at Best Buy.

$300 at Best Buy

Switch bundle at Walmart: $299

Walmart was among the first to offer the bundle when it debuted early on Cyber Monday.

$299 at Walmart
