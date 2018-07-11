GoPro's still selling a lot of cameras

Josh Goldman/CNET

In advance of its Aug. 2 earnings call, GoPro released some highlights about sales for its Hero line of action cameras, including its passing the 30 million mark for the line in total since the original Hero launched in 2009.

The company also says that its Heros have been the best-selling cameras overall continuously for almost six years in North America, and the Hero5 Black sold more than 4 million units faster than the Hero4 Silver, presumably the previous champ.

None of this is surprising, as new ways to use them pop up regularly. The latest: a Hot Wheels mount called Zoom In.

Notably absent from the highlights: numbers for the Hero6 Black, GoPro's most recent model, which launched last October. Maybe the company's saving news about that as a surprise for its earnings announcement.