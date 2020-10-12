Google's $130 Nest Thermostat has the lowest price yet

Google

It's been a few years, but Google is back with a new smart thermostat, called, simply, the Nest Thermostat. At $130, it's cheaper than the high-end $249 Nest Learning Thermostat and the midrange $169 Nest Thermostat E. While $130 is still a lot to dish out for a thermostat, this is by far Google's most affordable model -- and another sign that prices are dropping across various smart home product categories.

Google announced in 2019 that it was rebranding Nest, which had operated independently since Google bought the startup in 2014. Now called Google Nest, the smart home hardware brand hasn't introduced many new smart home products beyond the 2019 Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini and Nest Wifi -- and its newest product, the Nest Audio.

Read more: How one little thermostat started a design revolution

The new Nest Thermostat has a similar rounded design to the previous models, but this one has a mirrored display and updated controls. Instead of turning the thermostat dial to adjust your settings, Google says this model has a "swipe and tap" touch interface on the side of the thermostat. It also comes in four color finishes Google calls snow (white), charcoal (dark gray), sand (rose gold) and fog (light greenish-blueish gray).

Like other Nest thermostats, this model has automatic Home and Away settings that adjust for you based on whether the thermostat's sensors detect activity via Soli technology, as well as scheduling and remote control from the Google Home app (this thermostat will not work on the Nest app). The Nest Thermostat has a Savings Finder features that's supposed to send you tips on how to save money on your energy bill.

It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can adjust your thermostat's temperature using a voice command.

Nest will continue to sell the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E, although the E is moving to a dealer-only installation, making the new Nest Thermostat Google's entry-level DIY smart thermostat. The Nest Thermostat is available for preorder now and Google says it will start shipping "in the coming weeks." The optional Trim Kit is sold separately for $15.

We're getting our hands on the $130 Nest Thermostat as soon as possible, so expect a full review in short order. It's not yet available in the UK or Australia, but $130 converts to about £100 or AU$180.