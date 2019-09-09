Google teases Play Pass is 'coming soon'

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Google is getting ready to throw the doors open on Play Pass, a mysterious offering that could be subscription service for Android apps and games found in its Play Store. The first hints about the service surfaced last year, but things seem to be picking up steam with the rival Apple Arcade looming.

"It's almost time," the web giant tweeted Monday. "Google Play Pass is coming soon." The tweet include a Gif that resembles an admission or raffle ticket.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

The tweet comes rough a month after Android Police reported that Google was already testing the service, which would come with a $5 monthly fee. Stardew Valley and Marvel Pinball are reportedly among the games included in the subscription.

Apple announced its gaming subscription in March along with Apple Card, TV Plus, News Plus and more. Apple Arcade serves as an extension of the App Store and will include over 100 new, exclusive games. The Cupertino, California, company said the service is coming to more than 150 countries this fall and will immediately offer more than 100 new and exclusive games that Apple is working with developers to create.

Apple hasn't announced how much its service will cost, but we may learn more at its event on Tuesday.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.