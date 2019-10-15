Google Stadia gaming service coming Nov. 19

Sarah Tew/ CNET

Google Stadia, the tech giant's cloud gaming service, is coming Nov. 19, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh announced at the Made by Google event Tuesday in New York. Osterloh said users will be able to play games on their TVs, laptops and Pixel phones.

Last month, an image of an Android TV roadmap hinted that Stadia could be coming to the platform. In addition, the Google Stadia Premiere Edition replaced the $129.99 Stadia Founder's Edition after the pack sold out in Europe. The Premiere Edition included a Clearly White Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro and the full Destiny 2 collection for the price of 129 euros ($142).

Along with first access, Founders get a limited-edition controller, a Chromecast Ultra streaming devices, three months of Stadia Pro, Bungie's full Destiny 2 experience, first dibs on a username and a buddy pass that gives a friend three months to try Stadia Pro.

Over the summer, Google gave more details about the gaming service. Stadia Pro offers 4K/60p HDR quality (at 35Mb/sec) with 5.1 surround sound, free games added to your library and discounts with the Stadia Pro tier, which costs $9.99 per month.

Stadia subscribers can look forward to popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto III, Wolfenstein: Youngblood ,Borderlands 3 and more.

