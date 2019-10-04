Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on Stadia and PC in November

Rockstar Games

After much speculation, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available on PCs and will launch with Google Stadia on Nov. 5. Fans of Steam, however, will have to wait an additional month before buying the game.

Rockstar Games revealed the PC release of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Friday. The new version of the Western-themed open-world game will come with improves graphics and more content including Bounty Hunting Missions, Gang Hideouts, Weapons and more.

In another surprise, Red Dead Redemption 2 will also be a launch title for Stadia, Google's cloud-gaming platform when it goes live on Nov. 5

Saddle up! Red Dead Redemption 2 is officially coming to Stadia at launch. pic.twitter.com/fkrDI5rzvf — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 4, 2019

Rockstar will begin Red Dead Redemption 2 pre-purchases on its Rockstar Games Launcher on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT until Oct. 22. Those who buy the game during this time period will also receive two previously released Rockstar titles for free.

The list of games include:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Bully: Scholarship Edition

L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition

The Rockstar Games Launcher came out in September and included a free copy of GTA: San Andreas for those who installed it.

Preorders for Red Dead Redemption 2 will start on Oct. 23 at the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, Humble Store, GameStop and other digital retailers with a 25 gold bar bonus, which is the in-game currency for Red Dead Online. Gamers who wish to purchase the game on Steam will have to wait until December.