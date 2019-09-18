Google releases Stadia Premiere Edition to replace nearly sold out Founder pack

James Martin/CNET

The Founder's Edition of Google Stadia has sold out in Europe and the company is offering the Premiere Edition in its place. The two editions have the same basic components, with a few key differences.

The Premiere Edition will be available in Europe, the official Stadia Twitter account tweeted Wednesday. This pack includes a Clearly White Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro and the full Destiny 2 collection for the same price of 129 euros ($142).

What the Founder's Edition has the Premiere doesn't is the option to reserve special usernames prior to Stadia's launch in November, a Buddy Pass that lets a friend try out Google's cloud-gaming service and the blue controller.

Google still has Founder's Editions available in the US and Canada, GamesRadar reported Wednesday. The company hasn't announced if the Premiere Edition will be available outside of Europe, but it'd make sense for it to offer it in the US once the Founder's option completely sells out.

Whoa, those went fast! We are sold out of Founder's Edition in most of Europe. If you missed out, don't worry.



Introducing Stadia Premiere Edition. You'll get:

🎮 Clearly White Stadia Controller

📺 Chromecast Ultra

🙌 3 Months of Stadia Pro

🔫 The full Destiny 2 collection — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) September 18, 2019

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.