Google doodle highlights struggle for women's rights

Women really have come a long way, despite that expression's association with a sexist cigarette ad campaign from the 1970s.

That message is important enough to Google that it published an International Women's Day doodle on Wednesday to celebrate some of the female pioneers who've helped women get where they are today. Granted, there's still significant gender inequality in the workplace, but women did face greater challenges a little more than a century ago.

Frustrated by the oppression and inequality they'd long suffered, women became more vocal at the beginning of the 20th century in campaigning for change. In 1908, a group of women marched through New York City's streets to demand better pay, shorter working hours, and voting rights.

The first Women's Day was observed across the US the next year in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. The holiday is now celebrated every March 8 in dozens of countries around the world.

Google's slideshow doodle highlights the stories of 13 women -- as told to a little girl by her grandmother -- who made notable contributions to advancement around the world over the centuries. Not all the names will be familiar, but all have been featured before in individual doodles, even if only in their home countries.

Some of the women featured in the slideshow include American journalist Ida Wells, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, and Lee Tai-young, Korea's first female lawyer and first female judge.

Perhaps today's focus on female pioneers of the past will inspire those who may one day help shape our future.

