Google discontinues the Nest Secure Alarm System, report says

Google has stopped selling the DIY security system.

The Nest Secure Alarm System has been discontinued. 

Google has discontinued Nest Secure, the company's DIY home security system, according to a report by Android Police. Announced in late 2017 for a starting price of $499, the Nest Secure Alarm System was Google's high-end answer to other self-installed home security systems from SimpliSafe, Abode, Scout and others. Nest Secure was a solid system for people who were already sold on the Nest smart home and had -- or planned to add -- Nest thermostats and other related Nest devices into the mix. 

This news follows a Google and ADT partnership announcement in August, which closed in September. Google has invested $450 million in ADT in exchange for shares of Class B common stock, giving Google a 6.6% stake in ADT.

The buy button on Google's product page for the Nest Secure Alarm System now reads "No longer available." Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

