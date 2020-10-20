Google has discontinued Nest Secure, the company's DIY home security system, according to a report by Android Police. Announced in late 2017 for a starting price of $499, the Nest Secure Alarm System was Google's high-end answer to other self-installed home security systems from SimpliSafe, Abode, Scout and others. Nest Secure was a solid system for people who were already sold on the Nest smart home and had -- or planned to add -- Nest thermostats and other related Nest devices into the mix.
This news follows a Google and ADT partnership announcement in August, which closed in September. Google has invested $450 million in ADT in exchange for shares of Class B common stock, giving Google a 6.6% stake in ADT.
The buy button on Google's product page for the Nest Secure Alarm System now reads "No longer available." Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Google discontinues the Nest Secure Alarm System, report says
