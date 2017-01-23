Google confirms all new Chromebooks will support Android apps

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google announced in May that it would bring more than a million Android apps to Chromebooks, but only to certain machines. The company has now confirmed that all Chromebooks launched this year and onward will support Android apps, according to a new line on its Chrome OS support page.

Chromebooks are low-cost computers that run Google's Web-centric software. While useful for anyone who uses Google applications, such as the Chrome Web browser or Google Docs, Chromebooks have long been criticized for their lack of app support compared with computers running Windows or Mac OS.

The Acer Chromebook R11, Asus Chromebook Flip and Google's Chromebook Pixel (2015) are the only Chromebooks that currently support Android apps, but Google has said that roughly half of all devices released in the past two years will be compatible in the future. You can view the full list of Chromebooks that will support Android apps here.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

