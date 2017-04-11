Does Google's AutoDraw AI understand modern art better than you?

Turns out Google is a better artist than you.

The company has unveiled a new web-based drawing tool called AutoDraw, which will turn your terrible Microsoft Paint skills into actual pictures.

Just scrawl something on your phone screen with your finger (or on your desktop with a mouse) and Google's machine learning will detect what you're trying to draw, and fix it up for you.

The tech company has been making great strides in AI, recently announcing that it will once more pit its machines against human players at the board game Go. For AutoDraw, the company used the same technology behind its "Quick, Draw!" AI Experiment, which tried to teach a neural network to recognise doodles. Now Google has upped the ante, partnering with artists to create some of the suggested sketches in AutoDraw.

But we're forgetting the big question: Does a neural network really understand modern art?

Claire Reilly/CNET

Apparently Miro is a no-go.

But what if we feed it something even simpler? Say, the ultra minimalist animal sketches of sometime doodler, Pablo Picasso?

Claire Reilly/CNET

Claire Reilly/CNET

Claire Reilly/CNET

Apparently even the smartest machines have their limits. A single-line drawing on a smartphone, copying one of the greatest artists of the 20th Century -- excuse the pun, but that's where Google draws the line.