Humans and Google AI to battle it out again over Go

The battle between human and AI bots isn't over yet. Last March, Google's AlphaGo AI beat South Korean world champion Lee Sedol in a match of ancient board game Go, and now it's time for a sequel.

AlphaGo will take on China's best, Go champion Ke Jie, at a five day AI summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan next month, the company announced on Monday.

Go is a 3,000 year-old board game that combines strategy and tactics with intuition and cunning. AlphaGo had previously beaten Ke Jie in the game twice online, and its battle with Sedol was a surprising and suspenseful and entertaining.

Go is not the only battlefield in which AI and humans have been clashing, however. This month, machines are playing humans in Texas Poker in China, with the last match scheduled for today.

Google will collaborate with the China Go Association and the Chinese government to convene AlphaGo, China's top Go players and leading AI experts from Google and China in Wuzhen at the Future of Go Summit from May 23 to 27 this year.

The summit will feature a variety of game formats that see human players playing with and against their AI counterparts in Go.

