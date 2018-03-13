Google Assistant is now on iPad

Google

The Google Assistant is now available as an iPad app, the company announced Tuesday in a blog post.

The Assistant, which is most notable for powering the Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers, was already available as an iPhone app released last May. While that iPhone version could run on the iPad, this tablet-specific version adds true support for the larger screen along with support for portrait and landscape mode.

The iPad version also supports iOS 11's multitasking mode, which allows it to run side-by-side with other apps on Apple's tablet.

Amazon's Alexa, Google's biggest voice-assistant rival, is also available on the iPad through the Amazon Shopping app and eventually will be made available via the Alexa app on iOS.

Google said the tablet app will appear on Apple's App Store starting Tuesday and will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish.