Get the Fluance RT81 turntable for $210

Turntables aren't obsolete quite yet, and may never completely disappear as long as people hang onto their vinyl collection (and musicians like Jack White continue to champion the aging analog format). If you've been looking for an excuse to invest in a turntable, here's a good one. From now till April 15, you can get the , which is $35 off the regular price.

The RT81 is from the lower end of the Fluance line, which includes reference models like the RT84 and RT85, both of which cost twice as much as the RT81. But despite the RT81's place in the "starter" end of the family, it's clear that Fluance really cares about the sound of this turntable. It's built on a solid block of MDF and covered in a walnut veneer. The belt-driven platter is made of solid aluminum, and Fluance includes an Audio Technica AT95E moving magnet stylus with two grams of tracking force.

The turntable has a knob for switching between 33.3 and 45 rpm. Around back, you'll find a pair of analog audio terminals and a grounding post.

Yes, you can get a less expensive turntable that plugs into a PC using USB, but this Fluance is your gateway to rediscovering (or just discovering) the beauty of music that comes from a traditional amp and speakers. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it scores 4.6 stars on Amazon with about 700 ratings, and Fluance has a solid reputation among serious music lovers.

