Fibaro's Z-Wave Wall Plug monitors your energy consumption

Fibaro showcased a smart plug at CES 2018 that can shut off your devices if they use too much power or flash a warning.

Fibaro's Wall Plug monitors your energy consumption and can warn you by changing color and flashing its light. 

 Fibaro

Fibaro's newest smart plug, on show here at CES, is the Wall Plug, a smart outlet with Z-Wave technology for monitoring and managing devices. The Wall Plug comes in two versions: a standard plug or a plug with a USB port. 

Connect the Wall Plug to a standard power outlet and your Z-Wave network for energy monitoring. An LED ring around the plug displays different colors as energy consumption changes. If the amount of power being drawn increases the device's temperature, a purple warning light will flash. 

When connected to Fibaro's Home Center hubs, you can identify which devices are using the most power, set power limits and specify when a device should be shut down should it use too much power. Email and SMS alerts are also available.

You can insert the Wall Plug into any standard outlet and push a button to connect it to a Z-Wave network. Once a device is connected, an LED ring provides a visual cue of the device's current power load, changing color according to the amount of power being drawn. If the device temperature increases, a purple warning light flashes. The Wall Plug includes a soft glow setting so you can use it as a night light.

Fibaro's Wall Plug with USB will be available in the US early in 2018 for $60 (that converts to roughly £45 or AU$75), followed by a non-USB version for $50 (about £35 or AU$65).

