Facebook Messenger adds screen sharing to iOS and Android

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's chat platform, Messenger, continues to expand its set of features, on Thursday launching screen sharing for iOS and Android mobile devices. This is the latest upgrade to come to the app as Facebook competes with Google Hangouts, Zoom and others for video chat dominance, as people turn to remote work and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Messenger's new feature will allow you to scroll through your photos, surf social media or shop together online with friends more easily than before, the company said. Along with making use of the recent addition of group video chat feature Messenger Rooms, users will now be able to share their screens with up to 16 simultaneous participants on the platform. Sharing with up to 50 participants -- the current maximum in Messenger Rooms -- is coming soon, according to Facebook.

Facebook didn't immediately reply to a request for further comments.