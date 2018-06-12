E3 2018: Fortnite on Nintendo Switch available at 10 a.m. PT

The rumors are true, battle royale fans; the hotly-anticipated Fortnite is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo just revealed Fortnite can be downloaded via the Nintendo eShop in less than an hour, so what are you waiting for?
Fortnite has quickly become the year's biggest game phenomenon, quickly surpassing rival battle royale shooter Player Unknown Battlegrounds in popularity and bringing in a ton of revenue. Free-to-play games have already existed on the Switch, but Fortnite is especially interesting given its reliance on online play. The Switch's online services are currently free, but starting in September Nintendo will begin to charge for online multiplayer. Whether Fortnite will be exempt from those charges remains to be seen.
The battle royale genre is fairly new to gaming, but the rules are simple. One hundred people jump out of Fortnite's battle bus and parachute down to an island, search for assault rifles and gear, then battle it out until only one person is left standing, resulting in a victory royale. Meanwhile a storm closes over the island with ever-shrinking circles, forcing people to fight to survive.
This is a developing story.
