E3 2017 starts today: Here's how to watch all the live events

E3 2017 is here! The world's biggest video game show officially kicks off June 13 and runs through the 15th. But video game companies are starting their announcements Saturday.

Here's a full schedule of all the big announcements out of LA, along with links to where you can watch the live conferences from Sony, Microsoft and others.

Saturday, June 10

  • Electronic Arts -- The company's EA Play event will be broadcast at 12 p.m. PT, 3 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. UK time.

Sunday, June 11

  • Microsoft -- The company is expected to make announcements regarding its next Xbox, code-named Project Scorpio, at 2 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. UK time.
  • Bethesda -- Streaming at 9 p.m. PT, 12 a.m. ET (June 12) and 5 a.m. UK time (June 12).

Monday, June 12

  • Ubisoft -- Streaming at 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. in the UK.
  • Sony -- The PlayStation purveyor will make its big announcements at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET and 2 a.m. UK time (June 13).

Tuesday, June 13

  • Nintendo -- Soaring off the early success of the Nintendo Switch, the Mario game company is expected to reveal more about its 2017 games at 9 a.m. PT, 12 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. UK time.

