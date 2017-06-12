Beyond Good and Evil 2 is real, announced at E3 2017

At the end of Ubisoft's press conference at E3 2017, the company gave us a huge surprise. It showed footage from "Beyond Good and Evil 2," the sequel to a game first launched in 2003 that won critical acclaim, but didn't have much commercial success.

The video showed impressive visuals as a high-flying chase scene played out between some protagonists and the police trying to capture them.



After 15 years of off-and-on development, Michel Ancel, creative director for the game, breathlessly took the stage to thank all the people involved with developing the long-awaited sequel.



The company also announced that players could register at bgegame.com as part of its Space Monkey program to help develop the game world.