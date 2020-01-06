Dynabook Portege X30L-G is the sub-2-pound laptop you weren't expecting

For a show built around consumer technology, CES 2020 has had a handful of interesting commercial laptop announcements from big names like Dell, HP, Lenovo and Acer. You can now add Dynabook to the list with its Portégé X30L-G, which it claims is the world's lightest 13.3-inch laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core U-series processor at 1.92 pounds (0.9 kg).
If you recognize the model name, but not the brand, it's because, in the US, Portégé laptops were formerly sold under the Toshiba brand. They're now under Dynabook, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation, which is a long way of saying the company has a lengthy history of making commercial laptops like the X30L-G.
Built using a magnesium-alloy chassis, Dynabook says it's designed to pass Mil-Spec 810G durability tests for drop, temperature, humidity and dust resistance. Also, despite being relatively thin, plenty of connections line its sides including a full-size HDMI out and Gigabit Ethernet.
Other features include:
- A 470-nit full-HD resolution IGZO display
- Up to a six-core Core i7-10710U CPU
- 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Up to 24GB of memory
- Wi-Fi 6
- TPM 2.0, IR camera and fingerprint reader for privacy and security
The new Portégé X30L-G will be available starting at $1,600 in February direct from Dynabook, Amazon and other resellers.
