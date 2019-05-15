Don't wait for Prime Day: These Amazon deals are live now

Sarah Tew/CNET

As we count down the days to Prime Day 2019, which we expect to come sometime in mid-July, we're already seeing discounts on a variety of Amazon devices. At the moment, most of the deals are on the company's media streamers and a couple of Echo smart speakers. And some, but not all, of them are exclusive to members of Amazon's Prime service. We've rounded them up below.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Prime members only: Fire TV Stick for $25 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. This deal matches the Black Friday/Cyber Monday price. This deal is available only to Amazon Prime members. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot, third-gen for $30 (save $20) This is the best price for the Echo Dot we've seen since it hit $24 on Black Friday last year. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Input for $20 (save $15) Ry Crist/CNET Add full Alexa voice controls to just about any speaker or audio setup. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Prime members only: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (save $15) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV, you'll want a streamer that does 4K, too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. This price matches the low we saw during last year's holiday season. This deal is available only to Amazon Prime members. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Prime members only: Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70 ($50 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while, though it sold for $60 back on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This deal is available only to Amazon Prime members. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Fire TV Recast DVR for $180 ($50 off) Ry Crist/CNET The two-tuner (500GB) version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $180 or $50 off. Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included). See at Amazon Read the CNET review



