DJI Prime Day drone deal coming Tuesday: The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo will be $100 off

At $399, it's a sweet deal on a great starter camera drone package.

dji-mavic-mini-16
Joshua Goldman/CNET
DJI's littlest Mavic drone, the Mavic Mini, will be getting a big discount on Amazon Prime Day 2020. The palm-sized folding drone normally costs $399 by itself, but on Prime Day you'll be able to find the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for that same price. That's $100 off the normal $499 price for the bundle, which includes the drone, its compact controller, a two-way charging hub, three batteries, three sets of extra propellers, protective propeller cages and a carrying case. Amazon's two-day Prime Day sales event officially kicks off at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14. 

The Mavic Mini weighs less than 250 grams (8.8 ounces), shoots video at up to 2.7K at 30 frames per second and 12-megapixel photos, and flies for up to 30 minutes. To bring the weight down, the Mini doesn't have any extra sensors for recognition and obstacle avoidance, and it doesn't have all the tracking capabilities of the company's higher-end Mavics. It's still easy to fly, though, and the camera is stabilized on a three-axis gimbal so you get the same blur-free photos and incredibly smooth video as the others.  

dji-fly-more.png

You're basically getting all this extra stuff (besides the drone) for free.

 DJI

This is the first time DJI has discounted the Mavic Mini since its launch last year. But, if you're interested in another DJI drone or one of its Ronin camera gimbals, the company says it will have other Prime Day deals available. 

