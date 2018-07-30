CNET

The DJI Mavic Pro 2 drone's specs have shown up earlier than planned -- in a printed catalog.

The catalog from UK-based retailer Argos revealed the not-yet-announced device after DJI postponed a July 18 press event, the BBC reported Monday.

Of all places to confirm the Mavic 2 its Argos UK - 2 additions being released Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro (1” CMOS sensor) - both 31 mins of flight time, 8km range and 1080P live video transmission @OsitaLV @DroneDJ #mavic2 #djimavic2 #dji #mavic #news #dronedj #ositaLV #drone pic.twitter.com/uDY4luqP6n — Brett Thake (@Chromonian) July 28, 2018

"Of all places to confirm the Mavic 2 its Argos UK - 2 additions being released Mavic 2 Zoom and Mavic 2 Pro (1" CMOS sensor) -- both 31 mins of flight time, 8km range and 1080P live video transmission," Brett Thake tweeted, along with photos of the catalog pages.

The catalog highlights the Mavic 2 Pro's live HD video streaming capability and "omni-directional obstacle sensing" -- already suspected after a photo fueled speculation earlier this month.

The "Zoom" version also has an optical zoom lens. The listing doesn't mention the cost of either version of the drone.

DJI responded by noting that the catalog didn't mention all the features of the upcoming drones.

"This pre-printed catalogue was scheduled before we postponed our 'See the Bigger Picture' event to ensure we can deliver high-quality, cutting-edge technology to our customers according to our standard of innovation," the company said in a statement.

"This early look just hints at the many exciting features and capabilities DJI will announce at the proper time. We look forward to giving our fans an incredible drone experience as soon as we can."

Argos said it wasn't aware of the delay until after the latest edition of its catalog was printed.

CNET reviewers have given high marks to DJI's Mavic Pro and Mavic Air.