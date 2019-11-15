Disney announces four Marvel movies for 2023

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Disney has updated its release schedule, on Friday night announcing more untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies for the next few years.

For the MCU in 2020, we'll be getting New Mutants on April 3, Black Widow on May 1 and The Eternals on Nov. 6. In 2021, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Feb. 12, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, Spider-Man 3 on July 16 and Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 5.

Four Marvel movies are then slated to release in 2022 -- Black Panther 2 on May 6, and three untitled MCU movies on Feb. 18, July 29 and Oct. 7. In 2023, there'll be another four Marvel movies slated for release on Feb. 17, May 5, July 28 and Nov. 3.

The untitled Marvel movies for 2022 and 2023 could include Ant-Man 3, Blade, Captain Marvel 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. There's also speculation of A-Force -- an all-female Avengers-style team from the comic books -- Champions, which would feature a younger Avengers team including Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse and Deadpool 3.

For the new Disney Plus streaming service, which launched this week, original MCU content will also include: